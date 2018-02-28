Panthers' Jared McCann: Buries winner against Leafs

McCann scored the game-winning goal in overtime during Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Toronto.

The timely tally was just the seventh goal of the season for McCann, as the 21-year-old forward has struggled to make an offensive impact again in 2017-18. There's still some long-term upside for the 2014 first-round selection, but time is probably running out for McCann to secure a scoring gig with the Panthers. He's likely to continue skating in a bottom-six role while only receiving occasional power-play looks through the end of the year.