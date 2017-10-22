Panthers' Jared McCann: Day-to-day with lower-body injury

McCann was forced out of Saturday's matchup with Washington early due to a lower-body injury, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

McCann logged just 9:17 of ice time versus the Caps, but did manage to record his fifth point of the 2017-18 campaign. The Panthers travel to Montreal on Tuesday, which gives the center a few days to recover. If he is unable to give it a go, Owen Tippett will likely return to the lineup against the Habs.