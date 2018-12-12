Panthers' Jared McCann: Dishes assist in loss

McCann collected an assist during a 4-3 loss to the Blues on Tuesday.

Ever since Vincent Trocheck (ankle) went down with an injury, McCann has taken over more responsibility in the lineup, lately starting as second line center. He has scored six points in the 12 games since Trocheck went down with his injury, but the Panthers as a team have gone 4-5-3. When Nick Bjugstad (upper body) returns to the ice, he will likely challenge McCann for the second line center spot.