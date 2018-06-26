Panthers' Jared McCann: Earns qualifying offer
The Panthers have extended a qualifying offer to McCann.
After a down 2016-17 campaign for the Panthers, McCann reemerged for the club in a bottom-six role this season, racking up 28 points -- nine goals and 19 assists -- over 68 contests while averaging a career-high 13:15 of ice time. Only one of his points came on the power play, leaving his fantasy ceiling relatively low heading into next season, but McCann should continue to provide valuable depth for a talented Panthers forward group.
