Panthers' Jared McCann: Eyeing Thursday return

McCann (lower body) is yet to be cleared for game action, but he has been practicing since the weekend and hopes to play Thursday against Columbus, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 2014 first-round pick has been forced to miss the team's last four games due to the injury, though McCann has recorded a solid five points in the seven contests he has been able to play. Florida should provide a further update on McCann's chances of playing against the Jackets after Thursday's morning skate, and if he's able to suit up, expect McCann to center the team's third line.