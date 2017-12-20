Panthers' Jared McCann: Goalless in 11 straight
McCann's goal drought has extended to 11 consecutive games.
Not only has McCann struggled to find the back of the net, but he has also found assists hard to come by, as he has just two during his goalless streak. The center has already notched more points than all of 2016-17 when he tallied a mere seven -- although he was only in the Panthers' lineup for 29 outings. If the 2014 first-round pick can log a full season -- and get out of his current slump -- he might be able to crack the 20-point threshold.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...