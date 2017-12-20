Panthers' Jared McCann: Goalless in 11 straight

McCann's goal drought has extended to 11 consecutive games.

Not only has McCann struggled to find the back of the net, but he has also found assists hard to come by, as he has just two during his goalless streak. The center has already notched more points than all of 2016-17 when he tallied a mere seven -- although he was only in the Panthers' lineup for 29 outings. If the 2014 first-round pick can log a full season -- and get out of his current slump -- he might be able to crack the 20-point threshold.