Panthers' Jared McCann: Heading to injured reserve
McCann (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL.com official media site.
The move is retroactive to Nov. 6, so the transaction won't affect McCann's potential return against Los Angeles on Saturday. The versatile forward played well before he got the injury bug putting up five points in seven games, but he'll likely slot back into a bottom-six role when he comes back.
