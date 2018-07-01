Panthers' Jared McCann: Lands two-year extension
McCann agreed to a two-year, one-way contract extension with the Panthers on Sunday.
McCann was extended a qualifying offer last week, so it's no surprise to see him staying put in Florida. "Jared is a versatile two-way centerman who possesses excellent speed and suits our team well," said Panthers GM Dale Tallon. "He has improved his game during his time with our organization and we look forward to him taking the next step in his development with the Panthers." The Canucks originally nabbed him in the first round (24th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, but the two-way pivot was dealt to the Panthers two years later. He compiled 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) over 68 games in 2017-18.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...