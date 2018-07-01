Panthers' Jared McCann: Lands two-year extension

McCann agreed to a two-year, one-way contract extension with the Panthers on Sunday.

McCann was extended a qualifying offer last week, so it's no surprise to see him staying put in Florida. "Jared is a versatile two-way centerman who possesses excellent speed and suits our team well," said Panthers GM Dale Tallon. "He has improved his game during his time with our organization and we look forward to him taking the next step in his development with the Panthers." The Canucks originally nabbed him in the first round (24th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, but the two-way pivot was dealt to the Panthers two years later. He compiled 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) over 68 games in 2017-18.