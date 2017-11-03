Panthers' Jared McCann: Likely to return Saturday

McCann (lower body) is expected to return Saturday against the Rangers, according to coach Bob Boughner, Matthew DeFranks of the Sun-Sentinel reports.

McCann has been out for five games with this injury. The Panthers are pretty well set at center, so McCann has only averaged 11:08 per game, although he has seen 1:40 on the power play.

