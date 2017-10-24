Panthers' Jared McCann: Not ready to return
McCann (lower body) will not play in Tuesday's road game versus the Canadiens, David Dwork of CBS Miami reports.
This affects the Panthers in their bottom six and power-play group, as McCann has averaged 11:08 of ice time with 1:40 on the man advantage. Look for rookie Owen Tippett to round out the fourth line in his stead.
