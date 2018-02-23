Panthers' Jared McCann: Notches assist Thursday

McCann recorded an assist, a plus-1 rating, and three hits during Thursday's 3-2 comeback win over the Capitals.

The helper gives McCann a goal and three points in his last five games, which is a pretty good hot streak for the 21-year-old center who is just two points shy of a career-high in points. The first-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft will need more nights like this to carve out meaningful fantasy value, but for now is a reach even in deeper leagues.