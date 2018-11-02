Panthers' Jared McCann: Out Friday

McCann (upper body) won't play Friday against the Jets, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Panthers have yet to release any details regarding the severity of McCann's upper-body injury, but he'll have nearly a week to recover ahead of Thursday's matchup with Edmonton, so he may only be forced to miss one game. Maxim Mamin will replace McCann in the lineup against Winnipeg.

