Panthers' Jared McCann: Out Friday
McCann (upper body) won't play Friday against the Jets, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers have yet to release any details regarding the severity of McCann's upper-body injury, but he'll have nearly a week to recover ahead of Thursday's matchup with Edmonton, so he may only be forced to miss one game. Maxim Mamin will replace McCann in the lineup against Winnipeg.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.