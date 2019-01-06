Panthers' Jared McCann: Picks up assist
McCann assisted on the game-tying goal in the third period during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
McCann is on pace to break his career-high point total of 28 points. So far this season he has seven goals and 17 points in 39 games while bouncing between being second and third line center.
