Panthers' Jared McCann: Pots goal and assist in road win

McCann scored a goal and assisted on another in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Sunday was McCann's second multi-point performance of 2018-19 and moved him to six goals and 15 points in 34 games this season. His goal late in the second period gave Florida a two-goal lead and would turn out to be the game-winner. He added an assist in the third period. Unless you're absolutely starving for a forward, it's probably best to look elsewhere for fantasy help.