Panthers' Jared McCann: Pots well-earned goal
McCann collected his second goal of the season during a 7-5 win over the Senators on Monday.
It had been 11 games since McCann's last goal although he had seen quite a few good chances in the past couple games for the Panthers. With Vincent Trocheck out long-term with a leg injury the team will be looking for more offensive output from the 22-year-old.
