Panthers' Jared McCann: Pots winner Thursday
McCann scored the game-winning goal with 5:37 left in the third period in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Bruins.
His ninth goal of the season was a huge one, as it kept the Panthers mathematically alive in the playoff race while also tying his previous career high. McCann also has a career-best 25 points through 66 games, but the 21-year-old has the talent to produce better numbers if he can escape a bottom-six role in 2018-19.
