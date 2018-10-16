Panthers' Jared McCann: Quiet to open season

McCann has gone three games without a point to open the season while centering the third line.

The third line has been relatively unstable to open the season while head coach Bob Boughner attempts to find his team chemistry. While McCann himself has remained as the third line center, he has seen his wingers swapped after almost every game this season. Last season the 22-year-old scored nine goals and 28 points in his first full season with the Panthers.