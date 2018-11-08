Panthers' Jared McCann: Ready to go for Thursday
McCann (upper body) will play Thursday against the Oilers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
After missing the second game in Finland against the Jets last Friday, McCann was back skating in practice this week. He had almost a week to recoup, so it is not a surprise to see him back with the third line taking line rushes. The 22-year-old has one goal and three points in 10 games on the season.
