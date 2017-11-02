Panthers' Jared McCann: Remains out Thursday

McCann (lower body) will not be in the lineup Thursday night against the Blue Jackets, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The fleet-footed center, who has missed the past four games, remains on injured reserve. A previous report suggested that McCann was on track to return for this contest, but evidently there's been a change of plans following his latest evaluation and he'll now attempt to return for Saturday's home clash with the Rangers.