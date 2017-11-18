Panthers' Jared McCann: Remains sidelined

McCann (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against LA.

McCann is reportedly closing in on a return to game action, so he could be available as soon as Sunday against the Ducks. The 21-year-old forward's owners will want to keep a close eye on his status ahead of Sunday evening's contest, as he's been productive in limited action this campaign, notching two goals and three assists in eight games.

