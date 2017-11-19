Panthers' Jared McCann: Returning Sunday
McCann (lower body) will come off injured reserve and play against Anaheim on Sunday.
This will be McCann's first game since Nov. 4, and he'll slot back in as the third-line center. The 21-year-old put up two goals and three assists over eight contests this season while averaging 1:35 of power-play time per game, but his presence on the third line limits his point producing potential.
