Panthers' Jared McCann: Scores in second straight

McCann potted a goal during a 4-3 overtime win on Monday against the Devils.

It is the first time since last November that McCann has scored in back-to-back games. Although it was expected that McCann would get more responsibility due to the extended absence of Vincent Trocheck (ankle), he remains as the third-line center. He has skated on the second power-play unit but hasn't benefitted from the extra ice time yet.

More News
Our Latest Stories