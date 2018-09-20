Panthers' Jared McCann: Scores twice in preseason win
McCann scored two goals, one short-handed, in Wednesday's 5-2 preseason win over the Canadiens.
The 22-year-old struck twice in two minutes in the third period to help the Panthers pull away from the Habs. McCann scored a career-high 29 points in 2017-18, and while the 2014 first-round pick may have untapped upside as a scorer, Florida seems content to use his two-way skills on a checking line.
