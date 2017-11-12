Panthers' Jared McCann: Scratched Saturday
McCann (lower body) is an official scratch for Saturday evening's road contest against the Devils.
McCann has now missed seven of the last eight contests due to this nagging injury and it's unclear at this point when he may be able to return. The 21-year-old managed five points in his first seven games to start the season, but is still a bottom-six fill-in for now.
