Panthers' Jared McCann: Three points Tuesday
McCann contributed a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Ottawa.
While six other Panthers were able to pick up two points, McCann was the only player to reach three in this contest. The 21-year-old center still has plenty of room to grow his game, but he hasn't shown himself to be much of a threat offensively up to this point. In the eight games preceding this performance, McCann had totaled just one assist while failing to light the lamp.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...