Panthers' Jared McCann: Three points Tuesday

McCann contributed a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Ottawa.

While six other Panthers were able to pick up two points, McCann was the only player to reach three in this contest. The 21-year-old center still has plenty of room to grow his game, but he hasn't shown himself to be much of a threat offensively up to this point. In the eight games preceding this performance, McCann had totaled just one assist while failing to light the lamp.