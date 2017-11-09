Panthers' Jared McCann: Unlikely to play Friday

McCann, who's been bothered by a lower-body injury, is not likely to play Friday against the Sabres, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

While McCann appears doubtful for the next contest, the Panthers will have B.C. native Dryden Hunt -- who was called up from AHL Springfield -- on the active roster to shore up their depth up front. The former is more likely to play in Saturday's game against the Devils.