Panthers' Jared McCann: Unlikely to play Friday
McCann, who's been bothered by a lower-body injury, is not likely to play Friday against the Sabres, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
While McCann appears doubtful for the next contest, the Panthers will have B.C. native Dryden Hunt -- who was called up from AHL Springfield -- on the active roster to shore up their depth up front. The former is more likely to play in Saturday's game against the Devils.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...