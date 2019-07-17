Hawryluk signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Monday, CapFriendly reports.

Hawryluk actually spent the majority of the 2018-19 campaign with the big club, notching seven goals and 12 points in 42 contests, but he also appeared in 31 games with AHL Springfield, adding eight goals and 32 points over that span. The 23-year-old forward will likely once again split time between the NHL and the minors in 2019-20, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.