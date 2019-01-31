Hawryluk rejoined the Panthers and practiced Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hawryluk is back from AHL Springfield and ready to reprise his role as a physical, fourth-line contributor. The rookie has produced three goals on just 10 shots to complement a pair of assists over 16 NHL games. He may be able to help you out in a pinch, but there are more established skaters to choose from in the fantasy realm.