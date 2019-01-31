Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Back with parent club
Hawryluk rejoined the Panthers and practiced Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Hawryluk is back from AHL Springfield and ready to reprise his role as a physical, fourth-line contributor. The rookie has produced three goals on just 10 shots to complement a pair of assists over 16 NHL games. He may be able to help you out in a pinch, but there are more established skaters to choose from in the fantasy realm.
