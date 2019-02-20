Hawryluk recorded a goal after a puck bounced off his body during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

An initial shot by Vincent Trocheck went off the crossbar and into the midsection of Hawryluk before finding the back of the net. The lucky bounce gave him his first point in six games. Hawryluk hasn't had a lot of opportunities to add to his point total, as he has averaged only 8:20 on ice during his 22 games this season.