Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Bound for minors
Hawryluk was shipped down to AHL Springfield on Friday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Hawryluk will miss the Panthers' final game of the season, instead joining the Thunderbirds for their last five games of the year. The 22-year-old put together a solid rookie campaign, in which he tallied seven goals, five helpers and 35 shots in 42 appearances. Heading into the 2019-20 campaign, the center should be in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster coming out of camp, but may still find himself as a healthy scratch from time to time.
