Hawryluk scored his fifth of the season during Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins.

Mike Hoffman stole the puck to start a two-on-one before dishing it across to Hawryluk who found the back of the net. Hawryluk has not had a lot of opportunity with the Panthers this season despite skating in 36 games as his ice time remains low. Even skating with the second line as he was on Saturday he saw only 11:11 of action.