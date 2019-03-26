Hawryluk scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The rookie had a two-goal game just before Christmas, but this was his first three-point performance. Despite the occasional offensive explosions. Hawryluk only has seven goals and 12 points through 37 games, and while his future may be bright, his current role and form don't offer much consistent fantasy value.