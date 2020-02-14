Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Dealing with illness
Hawryluk has been hit by illness ahead of Saturday's game against the Oilers, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Hawryluk's status for the contest is unclear, but he's been a scratch in the last two games as well. Even if the pivot is clear of the bug, there's no guarantee he will be in uniform against the Oilers.
More News
-
Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Sees ice again•
-
Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Returns from injury•
-
Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Not suiting up Monday•
-
Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Returning from conditioning stint•
-
Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Out of lineup•
-
Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Heads down for conditioning•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.