Hawryluk (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Hawryluk will miss at least the Panthers' next two games even if he was designated for IR retroactively. Prior to getting hurt, the center tallied two assists in his previous five outings, but remainder bogged down in an 11-game goal drought. The 22-year-old is averaging just 8:19 of ice time, so the fact that he has tallied eight points in 19 games this season isn't too shabby and could be an indication of future production if he can secure a bigger role down the road. .