Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Exits with injury
Hawryluk left Wednesday's matchup with Colorado with an undisclosed injury following a booming hit from Nikita Zadorov, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Hawryluk appeared to be nursing a shoulder or upper-body injury, though the team didn't provide any updates after the game. The natural center has racked up three points in his last three outings after starting the year on a five-game pointless streak that also included five healthy scratches as well. If the 23-year-old can't play versus Detroit on Saturday, the club will need to promote a player from AHL Springfield. Owen Tippett or Ethan Prow figure to be the leading candidates for a call-up.
