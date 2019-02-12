Hawryluk (lower body) will practice in full Wednesday and will be a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Flames, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

According to head coach Bob Boughner, Hawryluk looked "pretty good" Tuesday. How his body reacts to a full session Wednesday should provide a better outlook on the 23-year-old pivot's status for Thursday's tilt versus the Flames. If he can't go then, a return Sunday versus the Canadiens would likely be viewed as the probable scenario.