Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Grabs assist in preseason tilt
Hawryluk garnered an assist in Sunday's preseason clash against the Lightning.
Hawryluk saw 14:56 of ice time, including 2:24 on the power play. The winger will likely be reassigned to AHL Springfield, but he is certainly giving the coaching staff something to think about.
