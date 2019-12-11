Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Heads down for conditioning
The Panthers assigned Hawryluk (upper body) to AHL Springfield for conditioning purposes, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Hawryluk hasn't played since Oct. 30, but it appears the 23-year-old center is healthy and will get back into game shape in the minors. Springfield plays Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so Hawryluk will likely return to the big club following the weekend.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.