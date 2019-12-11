Play

The Panthers assigned Hawryluk (upper body) to AHL Springfield for conditioning purposes, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hawryluk hasn't played since Oct. 30, but it appears the 23-year-old center is healthy and will get back into game shape in the minors. Springfield plays Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so Hawryluk will likely return to the big club following the weekend.

