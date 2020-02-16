Play

The Panthers placed Hawryluk (illness) on waivers Sunday, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.

The 24-year-old has been a healthy scratch for much of the season, including battling illness, as he's accumulated just three points through 15 games this campaign. Hawryluk can be claimed by any team, but if he goes unclaimed, he'll likely be reassigned to AHL Springfield.

