Hawryluk has sustained a lower-body injury that leaves him questionable for Thursday's game against the Penguins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Panthers coach Bob Boughner said the 23-year-old center is day-to-day with a 50-50 chance to suit up against the Penguins. This news concerns a rookie in the bottom six for a Florida club that is in serious danger of missing the playoffs.