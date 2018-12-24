Hawryluk scored two goals in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Entering play without a goal to his name, the rookie did well to net his first career NHL marker, catching Cam Ward sleeping and out of position late in the first period. Hawryluk's second goal of the night (and his career) came on a breakaway that he made no mistake on. It was a nice performance from the 22-year-old, but he's still not shown enough to justify adding him in fantasy. Hawryluk logged just 7:46 of ice time Sunday, second lowest on the team.