Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Not seeing ice time
Hawryluk played only 8:25 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Carolina.
After being on the ice for the Cane's fifth goal of the game only a minute into the second period, Hawryluk saw extended time on the bench. He was given only three total shifts in the second period and four in the third. The sophomore winger ended the night a minus-1 with a penalty and two hits.
