Hawryluk tallied two shots and four hits over 8:52 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Despite playing in 13 games since being called up in mid-December, Hawryluk has clearly not gained the confidence of the Panther's coaching staff. He is averaging 8:23 in ice time this season, only topping enforcer Micheal Haley in that category.