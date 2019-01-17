Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Not seeing much action
Hawryluk tallied two shots and four hits over 8:52 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Despite playing in 13 games since being called up in mid-December, Hawryluk has clearly not gained the confidence of the Panther's coaching staff. He is averaging 8:23 in ice time this season, only topping enforcer Micheal Haley in that category.
