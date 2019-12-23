Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Not suiting up Monday
Hawryluk (upper body) won't play in Monday's game against the Lightning.
Despite being recalled from his conditioning stint, Hawryluk won't be immediately inserted into the lineup. The 23-year-old forward posted just one assist over six AHL games, and he'll aim to re-enter the lineup Saturday against the Red Wings.
