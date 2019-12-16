Hawryluk (upper body) isn't out for warmups and won't play in Monday's game against Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hawryluk hasn't suited up since Oct. 30 while dealing with the upper-body issue, and will miss more time. He's yet to return to the big club since Dec. 11 when he was assigned to AHL Springfield for a conditioning stint. His pending recall to the NHL will signal that Hawryluk is ready for action.