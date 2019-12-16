Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Out of lineup
Hawryluk (upper body) isn't out for warmups and won't play in Monday's game against Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Hawryluk hasn't suited up since Oct. 30 while dealing with the upper-body issue, and will miss more time. He's yet to return to the big club since Dec. 11 when he was assigned to AHL Springfield for a conditioning stint. His pending recall to the NHL will signal that Hawryluk is ready for action.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.