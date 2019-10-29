Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Provides assist
Hawryluk produced an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Monday's 7-2 blowout loss to the Canucks.
Hawryluk set up Brian Boyle for a goal in the first period, briefly giving the Panthers hope as they trailed 3-1. The 23-year-old winger has three points and 16 hits in seven contests this year, with all of his offense coming in the last two games. It's unlikely Hawryluk will produce enough points to garner any fantasy relevance.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.