Hawryluk produced an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Monday's 7-2 blowout loss to the Canucks.

Hawryluk set up Brian Boyle for a goal in the first period, briefly giving the Panthers hope as they trailed 3-1. The 23-year-old winger has three points and 16 hits in seven contests this year, with all of his offense coming in the last two games. It's unlikely Hawryluk will produce enough points to garner any fantasy relevance.