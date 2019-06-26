Hawryluk was tendered a qualifying offer by Florida on Tuesday.

Hawryluk split time between the AHL and NHL last season, appearing in 42 games for the Panthers, in which he notched seven goals, five assists and 16 PIM. The 23-year-old will likely continue to be a fringe player heading into the 2019-20 campaign, but could earn a bump in minutes with a strong showing at training camp.