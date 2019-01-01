Hawryluk found twine, plus he committed a minor penalty and racked up three hits between 5:15 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 shootout road win over the Red Wings.

The Panthers have yet to rip the training wheels off their 2014 second-round pick, but his offensive potential is evident, and Hawryluk prides himself on playing a physical brand of hockey. He should continue to be an option for the parent club as long as some of the team's banged-up forwards -- Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Jamie McGinn (back) and Vincent Trocheck (ankle) -- remain out of action.