Panthers' Jayce Hawryluk: Returning from conditioning stint
Hawryluk (upper body) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Springfield on Monday, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Hawryluk's promotion could be an indication that he is available for Monday's clash with Tampa Bay, though he could serve as an emergency depth option if not fully up to 100 percent. The 23-year-old notched three points in eight appearances this season and may still find himself in the press box from time to time as a healthy scratch.
