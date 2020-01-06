Hawryluk threw two hits in his first game back from an upper-body injury in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

The lower-body injury caused Hawryluk to miss 28 games dating back to Nov. 2. The Panthers are hopeful that Hawryluk can add an offensive touch to the bottom six. Last season the 24-year-old scored seven goals and 12 points in 42 games despite averaging only 9:26 in ice time.